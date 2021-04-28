Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.84. 594,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $112.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 937.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

