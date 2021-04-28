Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OCGN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,031,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,618,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

