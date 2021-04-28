Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $235,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,816,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLXS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.50. 101,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,314. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Plexus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

