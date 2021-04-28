Insider Selling: PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CFO Sells 2,048 Shares of Stock

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,062. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $167.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $873.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,677,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 195.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.