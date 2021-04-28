Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells 52,984 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $869,940.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Peter Svennilson sold 100 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $4,250.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Peter Svennilson sold 24,701 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,082,644.83.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.80.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $8.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,398,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.09 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after acquiring an additional 975,677 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $6,942,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $5,549,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,675,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

