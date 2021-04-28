Insider Selling: Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Sells 77,670 Shares of Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. 375,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,225. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $57.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $766,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 248.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

