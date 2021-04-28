Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00.

Shares of VIR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,434. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

