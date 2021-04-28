Insider Selling: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Sells 48,432 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WHR traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,927. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $246.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.02.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $1,017,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Whirlpool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

