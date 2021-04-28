Insider Selling: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Sells 48,432 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of WHR traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,927. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $246.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.02.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $1,017,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Whirlpool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
