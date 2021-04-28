Insights Network (INSTAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $76,774.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. Insights Network has a market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $76,774.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00065543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00020509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.96 or 0.00830527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00096358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,879,855 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.