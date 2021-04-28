Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson Sells 15,000 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

NSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

