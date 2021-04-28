Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson Sells 15,000 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $95.78.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
NSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
