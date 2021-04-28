InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Short Interest Update

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the March 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kester purchased 120,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 753.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.73% of InspireMD worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 45,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $779.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.41. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

