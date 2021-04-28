Insula (ISLA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,348.00

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Insula coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003122 BTC on popular exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $8,348.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insula has traded 64.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insula Profile

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,656 coins and its circulating supply is 950,132 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

