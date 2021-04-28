Insured Finance (INFI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.82 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $535,709.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00274477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.58 or 0.01039989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.56 or 0.00708223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.54 or 0.99803405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

