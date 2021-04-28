Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

IART traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. Insiders sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

