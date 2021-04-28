Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $77.40 and last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 768982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.63.

The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,759,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

