Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 612,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.0% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.