Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.600-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.50 billion-$72.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.19 billion.Intel also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.050-1.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.59.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.