Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.80 billion-$17.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.55 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.600-4.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

