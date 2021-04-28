IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Down 88.7% in April

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the March 31st total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. 301,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.47. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,025.30% and a negative return on equity of 774.28%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

