IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS: IGXT):

4/26/2021 – IntelGenx Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IntelGenx is a drug delivery company focused on the development of oral controlled-release products as well as novel rapidly disintegrating delivery systems. The Company uses its unique multiple layer delivery system to provide zero-order release of active drugs in the gastro-intestinal tract. IntelGenx has also developed novel delivery technologies for the rapid delivery of pharmaceutically active substances in the oral cavity based on its experience with rapidly disintegrating films. The Company’s research and development pipeline includes products for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain management, hypertension and smoking cessation. “

4/22/2021 – IntelGenx Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – IntelGenx Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/12/2021 – IntelGenx Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

4/2/2021 – IntelGenx Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2021 – IntelGenx Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGXT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,791. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,025.30% and a negative return on equity of 774.28%.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

