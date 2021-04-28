Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela Sells 806 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56.

On Friday, February 26th, Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05.

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 380,640 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $16,483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4,658.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 285,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 279,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 215,922 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

