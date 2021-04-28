Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,400.11

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $21,400.11 and approximately $61,322.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Intelligent Trading Foundation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.83 or 0.00875643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00097088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.12 or 0.08081740 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.