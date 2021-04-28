Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPL. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$10.28 and a 52-week high of C$18.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.76.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

