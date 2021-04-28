Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE:IFP traded down C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.27. 321,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,210. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Interfor will post 4.1999996 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,200. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Corporation

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

