International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.64

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

NYSE IBM opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.69. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $144.74. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

