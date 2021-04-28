International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Cut by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,395 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.5% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.14. 84,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,777. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

