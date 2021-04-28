International Money Express (IMXI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. On average, analysts expect International Money Express to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.