International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Down 90.6% in April

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of International Zeolite stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.34. International Zeolite has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

International Zeolite Company Profile

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, and industrial applications; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties and supply of raw materials from third party suppliers.

