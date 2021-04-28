Internet of People (IOP) Trading Up 6.6% This Week

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Internet of People has a total market cap of $588,110.86 and $14.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 65.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

