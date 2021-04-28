Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.60 by UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.60 ($3.06) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.38 ($2.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

