Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Trimmed by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 3.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $9.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $870.56. 3,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $762.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $760.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,175 shares of company stock worth $42,432,938 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

