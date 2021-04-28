Invacare (IVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Invacare to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts expect Invacare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.94. Invacare has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

Several research firms recently commented on IVC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

