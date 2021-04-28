Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Shares Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.98. 3,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.