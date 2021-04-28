Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52. 790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.