Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,302,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 679.6% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $97.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

