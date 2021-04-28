Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.54 and last traded at $87.18. 14,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 76,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62.

