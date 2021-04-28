Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 53516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Invesco alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Invesco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.