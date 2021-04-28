Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Up 435.1% in April

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,000 shares, an increase of 435.1% from the March 31st total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,092,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $18.66.

