Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.