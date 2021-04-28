Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

