Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX remained flat at $$15.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,880. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

