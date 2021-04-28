Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s Largest Position

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 8.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $339.13. 1,297,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,268,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $211.12 and a 1-year high of $342.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.