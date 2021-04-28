Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $340.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,268,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $211.12 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

