Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $339.41. 997,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,268,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $211.12 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

