Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $340.15 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $211.12 and a 1 year high of $342.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.71 and a 200-day moving average of $315.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.