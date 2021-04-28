Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $340.15 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

