Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 237.2% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of IUS stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

