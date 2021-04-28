Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) is Marquette Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,940 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $32,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $176.76 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $177.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.