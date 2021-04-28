Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Down 66.9% in April

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the March 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PHO stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
