Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Down 66.9% in April

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the March 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PHO stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

