Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Update

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Investec Group stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Investec Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $3.15.
Investec Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.