Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS: PCFBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2021 – Pacific Basin Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2021 – Pacific Basin Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Pacific Basin Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

4/10/2021 – Pacific Basin Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Pacific Basin Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a provider of diversified shipping services primarily engaged in owning and operating dry bulk vessels. The Company operates in three main maritime segments under the banners of Pacific Basin Dry Bulk, PB Energy & Infrastructure Services, and PB RoRo. The dry bulk segment owns and operates handysize and handymax dry bulk vessels providing cargo solutions and a range of freight services. The Company's PB Towage segment offers services and barge fleet including Harbour Towage, Terminal Support, Project/Module Transportation and Logistics, Bulk Transportation, Offshore Support, Ocean Towing and Salvage Support. RoRo fleet is serves the major RoRo trades in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and elsewhere. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. "

OTCMKTS:PCFBY opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

